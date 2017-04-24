Metro Detroit weather: Winds of change are blowing
Midday showers and thunderstorms came through right on schedule today, and now the expected windy conditions have commenced, with many reporting stations now gusting between 25 and 35 mph. An initially partly cloudy sky will become mostly cloudy overnight, with lows in the mid 40s .
