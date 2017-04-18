Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates t...

Metro Detroit traffic: Road updates this A.M.

Before you head out of the door for your morning commute, here are some traffic updates to keep on the radar: 1) COUTNDOWN TO CLOSURE - M-5 southbound lanes closed in just one day! All southbound M-5 lanes will close from Maple to 12 Mile beginning Saturday. The closure will last 3-4 weeks while crews repair 3 miles of pavement.

