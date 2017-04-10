Measles Cases Pinpointed to Ann Arbor...

Measles Cases Pinpointed to Ann Arbor Area

LANSING, MI Michigan's second measles case of 2017 was confirmed by state Department of Health and Human Services officials on Friday, and on Saturday it was disclosed where they were. Few details about the ailing person were disclosed by DHHS staffers in Lansing other than it was an adult, it was a direct result of an exposure to the first such afflicted person in late March, the two victims were not related in any way, and both were passengers in the same flight.

