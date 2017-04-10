Look up latest 'safety' grade for hos...

Look up latest 'safety' grade for hospitals in your Michigan community

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Twenty-five of 79 Michigan hospitals received an "A" grade in the spring 2017 report card by The Leapfrog Group , a national nonprofit watchdog organization. Three hospitals have received straight As since the inception of the grading system in 2012: Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor., Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Oakland County's Commerce Township.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Apr 2 lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,532 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC