Look up latest 'safety' grade for hospitals in your Michigan community

Twenty-five of 79 Michigan hospitals received an "A" grade in the spring 2017 report card by The Leapfrog Group , a national nonprofit watchdog organization. Three hospitals have received straight As since the inception of the grading system in 2012: Michigan Medicine in Ann Arbor., Dickinson County Healthcare System in Iron Mountain and DMC Huron Valley-Sinai Hospital in Oakland County's Commerce Township.

