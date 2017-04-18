Listeria found in Busch's Market kitchen but food unaffected, company says

A routine inspection found listeria in a food preparation facility at Busch's Fresh Food Market in Clinton, where some products are made for the company's southeastern Michigan locations. The inspection, conducted April 3 by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, revealed listeria on some non-food surfaces like floors and drains at the Central Kitchen in Clinton, 1950 W. Michigan Ave. Marla Booth, a spokeswoman for Busch's Market , said the facility stopped production when the results were received April 10. "We immediately ceased all operations at the Central Kitchen," Booth told The Ann Arbor News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.