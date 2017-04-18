Listeria found in Busch's Market kitc...

Listeria found in Busch's Market kitchen but food unaffected, company says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A routine inspection found listeria in a food preparation facility at Busch's Fresh Food Market in Clinton, where some products are made for the company's southeastern Michigan locations. The inspection, conducted April 3 by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development, revealed listeria on some non-food surfaces like floors and drains at the Central Kitchen in Clinton, 1950 W. Michigan Ave. Marla Booth, a spokeswoman for Busch's Market , said the facility stopped production when the results were received April 10. "We immediately ceased all operations at the Central Kitchen," Booth told The Ann Arbor News.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town hall connects residents with legislators Mon Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Apr 15 antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC