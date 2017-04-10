LA Fitness looking at second Ann Arbor location in Maple Village
Site plans have been submitted to the City of Ann Arbor for an LA Fitness facility at Maple Village Shopping Center, on property now occupied by English Gardens. The site plans , submitted by Mark Salma of Brixmor Property Group at the end of March, include details for the 34,000-square-foot proposed fitness club, which would be built on a cleared grassy area off Maple Road near the English Gardens building.
