Jay's Jokes: Jake Butt shows emotion
Michigan tight end Jake Butt shows emotion as he stands on the Michigan Stadium field after an NCAA college football game against Indiana in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2016. University of Michigan tight end Jake Butt just signed an endorsement deal with Charmin.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: National RV Detroit (Sep '15)
|Sat
|slloyd
|6
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC