Jabrill Peppers a first-rounder, Jourdan Lewis in the second on ESPN's latest mock draft
Peppers says he doesn't care what anyone thinks, except -- of course -- the people who will be doing the actual selecting during the draft later this month. ESPN's top two analysts agree with Harbaugh now as both Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay slotted Peppers toward the tail end of the first round in their respective updated mock drafts Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|13 hr
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Tue
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC