It's a Wrap! 40,000 Miles in the Tesla Model S, Our First-Ever Long-Term EV

On April 21, 2015, a Tesla Model S P85D rolled off a transporter in front of Car and Driver headquarters, its cherry-red paint spattered with mud as if it had come from its Fremont, California, assembly plant by way of the Oregon Trail. The car's unceremonious arrival belied the magnitude of the moment; the very first electric car to undergo a Car and Driver long-term test made the impending seismic shifts facing our industry feel very real and very close.

