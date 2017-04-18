Iggy Pop turns 70 today
That's right, the original Stooge, who once checked himself into a mental institution to help him kick his drug habit, has made it to the ripe old age of 70. Born James Newell Osterberg, Jr. , April 21, 1947, Pop founded The Stooges in Ann Arbor, Michigan in 1967. The band's noisy, primitive style and confrontational performances in the late 1960s and early 1970s helped lay the groundwork for the punk rock explosion in the mid-1970s.
