Hunt is on for fairy doors scattered around Ann Arbor's Briarwood Mall

The search for "fairy doors" around Ann Arbor continues at Briarwood Mall through the month of May, offering guests a chance to win a $500 gift card. Briarwood Mall, 100 Briarwood Circle, is hosting a hunt for the doors starting April 15 through May 31 to get guests exploring the mall in pursuit of 22 unique fairy doors scattered throughout the property.

