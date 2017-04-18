How to watch Ken Burns' sold out visi...

How to watch Ken Burns' sold out visit to Ann Arbor for preview of Vietnam War doc

15 hrs ago

Filmmaker Ken Burns' return to Ann Arbor to give the public a special look ahead at his upcoming documentary " The Vietnam War " is sold out, but you can still get a peek at his visit via live stream. Burns, who is speaking about the 10-part, 18-hour series that will air September 2017 on PBS stations nationwide, is scheduled to air scenes from the documentary at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 inside the Michigan Theater.

Ann Arbor, MI

