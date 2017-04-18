How to watch Ken Burns' sold out visit to Ann Arbor for preview of Vietnam War doc

Filmmaker Ken Burns' return to Ann Arbor to give the public a special look ahead at his upcoming documentary " The Vietnam War " is sold out, but you can still get a peek at his visit via live stream. Burns, who is speaking about the 10-part, 18-hour series that will air September 2017 on PBS stations nationwide, is scheduled to air scenes from the documentary at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 inside the Michigan Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.