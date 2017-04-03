Here's How To Use A Roundabout And Not Panic
Driving in a circle to improve traffic flow may seem a weird, European concept for the uninitiated, so Michigan police are encouraging motorists to get on board and understand how to tackle them. Several police agencies in Michigan-including the Washtenaw County Sheriff's Office, Michigan State Police and the Ann Arbor Police Department-launched a "roundabout enforcement project" today and runs through May 1. The effort, according to clickondetroit.com , will entail conducting traffic stop sand hanging out educational pamphlets at "high-crash roundabouts."
