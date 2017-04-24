Here it is=
Presidential candidate Donald Trump held his final campaign rally at 1am on election day November 8th, 2016 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Just imagine what our country could accomplish if we started working together as one people, under one God, saluting one American flag.
