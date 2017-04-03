Groundspeed Analytics picks up $2 mln Series A
Ann Arbor, Michigan-based Groundspeed Analytics , a commercial insurance data automation firm, has closed $2 million in Series A financing. ManchesterStory Group led the round with participation from Michigan Angel Fund and Tappan Hill Ventures.
