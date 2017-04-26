Grapevine: Writer Roxane Gay comes to Ann Arbor
Grapevine: Writer Roxane Gay comes to Ann Arbor The best-selling author will read from and sign copies of her new book 'Hunger' Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2q7HDvi New York Times best-selling author Roxane Gay will read from and sign copies of her new book, "Hunger," on June 16 at Hill Auditorium. An associate professor of English at Purdue University, Gay's 2014 essay collection, "Bad Feminist," was called "a manual on how to be human" by Time magazine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Apr 22
|Etrueblood
|4
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC