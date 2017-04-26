Grapevine: Writer Roxane Gay comes to Ann Arbor The best-selling author will read from and sign copies of her new book 'Hunger' Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2q7HDvi New York Times best-selling author Roxane Gay will read from and sign copies of her new book, "Hunger," on June 16 at Hill Auditorium. An associate professor of English at Purdue University, Gay's 2014 essay collection, "Bad Feminist," was called "a manual on how to be human" by Time magazine.

