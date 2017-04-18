Fighting closure of EPA lab in Ann Arbor, Dingell sends letter to Trump
U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell is fighting to avoid the closure of an Environmental Protection Agency lab that's been in Ann Arbor since 1971. Dingell, D-Dearborn, sent President Donald Trump a letter this week concerning his administration's $48 million in proposed cuts to the EPA's Federal Vehicle and Fuel Standards and Certification Program.
