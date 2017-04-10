Fed Chair Yellen says economy close to achieving Fed goals
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on stage as part of a conversation put on by the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan's Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Monday, April 10, 2017. less Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks on stage as part of a conversation put on by the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan's Rackham Auditorium in Ann Arbor, Mich., on ... more ANN ARBOR, Michigan - Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said Monday that the central bank is close to achieving its goals on employment and inflation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Sun
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC