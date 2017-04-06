Encore Musical Theatre Company to Pre...

Encore Musical Theatre Company to Present Developmental Run of Into the Wild Stage Adaptation

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Based on the novel of the same name by Jon Krakauer, and 'Back to the Wild' by the Christopher J. McCandless Foundation, INTO THE WILD is written by Janet Allard and Niko Tsakalakos . It is directed by Mia Walker, music directed by Tyler Driskill, with orchestrations by Brian Usifer, vocal arrangements by Angelique Mouyis, and stars Conor Ryan as Christopher McCandless.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What's my Plymouth worth? Wed Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Apr 2 lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China... Mar 28 Alex Wong 7
Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch Mar 15 watch and see 1
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Mar 8 WhatPhartt 4
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,498 • Total comments across all topics: 280,117,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC