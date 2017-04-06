Encore Musical Theatre Company to Present Developmental Run of Into the Wild Stage Adaptation
Based on the novel of the same name by Jon Krakauer, and 'Back to the Wild' by the Christopher J. McCandless Foundation, INTO THE WILD is written by Janet Allard and Niko Tsakalakos . It is directed by Mia Walker, music directed by Tyler Driskill, with orchestrations by Brian Usifer, vocal arrangements by Angelique Mouyis, and stars Conor Ryan as Christopher McCandless.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Wed
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC