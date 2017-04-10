Driver who struck and killed elite Mi...

Driver who struck and killed elite Michigan triathlete gets probation, fine

Michigan Radio

A Lima township man has been sentenced to probation and ordered to pay $3,000 in fines for striking and killing an Ann Arbor triathlete with his car. Terry Lee Lacroix pleaded guilty in March to a misdemeanor charge of a moving violation causing death.

