Domino's sales growth streak continues

This Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, photo shows a slice of pepperoni pizza on a Domino's Pizza box in Derry, N.H. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the chain benefited from its delivery model that fits with the growing demand for convenience. less This Friday, Oct. 21, 2016, photo shows a slice of pepperoni pizza on a Domino's Pizza box in Derry, N.H. On Thursday, April 27, 2017, Domino's Pizza reported another quarter of strong U.S. sales growth as the ... more ANN ARBOR, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.