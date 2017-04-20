Dog rescued from Alabama 'hog-dog' fighting ring adopted in Michigan

Ann is heading home, something the 4-year-old Argentine Dogo rescued from an Alabama dog-fighting facility has never known. After spending 18 months at the Humane Society of Huron Valley, the news of Ann being adopted Saturday prompted cheers and hugs and even some tears in the eyes of the staff and volunteers who have grown to love the timid dog for her sweet personality and endearing spirit.

