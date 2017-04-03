Doctors guilty of illegally peddling pills at Ann Arbor-area clinic

Two doctors accused of illegally peddling pain pills out of a Pittsfield Township clinic were recently convicted and now face up to 20 years in prison, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorneys Office. A federal jury determined Dr. Anthony Conrardy, 61, and Dr. William McCutchen III, 46, handed out prescriptions to powerful narcotics to patients who didn't need them in exchange for cash.

