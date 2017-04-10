Dingell, state reps discuss battles they're fighting in the Trump era

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell says the recent fight against repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act was won because enough people throughout the country made their voices heard and Republicans in Congress couldn't get the votes for a bill that would hurt Americans. She said none of the Michigan Republicans in Congress would vote against the bill, but she gives credit to Gov. Rick Snyder for speaking out and raising concerns about the impact it would have on the Healthy Michigan plan.

