Couple charged with arranging genital mutilation for 7-year-olds
A Michigan doctor and his wife were charged in federal court on Friday with helping a Detroit physician perform genital mutilation on 7-year-old girls. Fakhruddin Attar, who owns a medical clinic in Livonia, Michigan, and his wife Farida Attar, who works as an office manager there, were accused of allowing Jumana Nagarwala to perform the procedures at their office.
