Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria openi...

Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria opening second Ann Arbor location

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Owners of Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria say they are living their dreams, finalizing plans for a second location in downtown Ann Arbor in the former Jerusalem Garden space. Adrian and Lori Iraola are renovating the 1,126-square-foot building at 307 S. Fifth Ave. and anticipating the opening of Chela's Downtown by June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... 8 hr Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Apr 2 lol 5
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Mar 30 Congrats 236
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,470 • Total comments across all topics: 280,323,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC