Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria opening second Ann Arbor location
Owners of Chela's Restaurant and Taqueria say they are living their dreams, finalizing plans for a second location in downtown Ann Arbor in the former Jerusalem Garden space. Adrian and Lori Iraola are renovating the 1,126-square-foot building at 307 S. Fifth Ave. and anticipating the opening of Chela's Downtown by June.
