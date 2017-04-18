CCMP Capital Completes Acquisition of...

CCMP Capital Completes Acquisition of Truck Hero

NEW YORK & ANN ARBOR, Mich., Apr 21, 2017 -- CCMP Capital Advisors, LP today announced that affiliates of CCMP have successfully completed the acquisition of a controlling interest in Truck Hero , a leading provider of highly functional aftermarket accessories for pickup trucks and jeeps.

