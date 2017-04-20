ASTRO issues new clinical guideline f...

ASTRO issues new clinical guideline for management of oropharyngeal cancer with radiation therapy

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Medical News

The American Society for Radiation Oncology today issued a new clinical guideline for the management of oropharyngeal cancer. The guideline, "Radiation therapy for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma: An ASTRO Evidence-based Clinical Practice Guideline," is available as a free access article in Practical Radiation Oncology, ASTRO's clinical practice journal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Town hall connects residents with legislators 17 hr Whip Nude Cheeks 2
Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06) Sat antoniop 7
News Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time... Apr 15 Banjo 2
any Jack Brown update? Apr 13 purdu 1
Open Season on Muslims!! Apr 9 Vladimir Putin 1
What's my Plymouth worth? Apr 5 Ninacard 1
1967 barracuda Apr 4 yes very 2
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,968 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC