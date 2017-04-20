ASTRO issues new clinical guideline for management of oropharyngeal cancer with radiation therapy
The American Society for Radiation Oncology today issued a new clinical guideline for the management of oropharyngeal cancer. The guideline, "Radiation therapy for oropharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma: An ASTRO Evidence-based Clinical Practice Guideline," is available as a free access article in Practical Radiation Oncology, ASTRO's clinical practice journal.
