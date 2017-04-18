April 26 webinar topic: caring for teens as they make decisions
The free webinar, "How Do I Know?," will be presented by the Rev. Ryan Peterson, campus pastor and theology professor at Concordia University, Ann Arbor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod.
