Ann Arbor's Mighty Good Coffee now open in Jefferson Market space
Residents of nearby neighborhoods and regulars are visiting the the new Mighty Good Coffee location now open in the Jefferson Market, 609 W. Jefferson. The market across from Bach Elementary School switched hands at the end of February when the previous owner, Mary Rasmussen, sold the property to Mighty Good Coffee .
