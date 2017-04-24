Ann Arbor's Humane Society preparing ...

Ann Arbor's Humane Society preparing for first Empty the Shelters event

The Humane Society of Huron Valley is joining the Empty the Shelters mission this weekend and hoping more than 120 animals will leave the facility and head to new homes. Empty the Shelters is funded by the Bissell Pet Foundation, which is covering adoptions fees at 69 participating animal shelters across Michigan on Saturday, April 29. It is the first year the Humane Society of Huron Valley , 3100 Cherry Hill Road, is participating in the event.

