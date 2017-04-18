Ann Arbor Schools hires former Wayne County HR director Shonta Langford
Langford previously worked for AAPS from 2002 to 2011 before taking a job with Van Buren Public Schools. Since May 2016, Langford served as executive director of human resources and personnel for Wayne County.
