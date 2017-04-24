Ann Arbor school children report being approached by man with gun
Police are investigating a report that Ann Arbor school children were approached by a man with a gun on the afternoon of Wednesday, April 26. The incident occurred at the end of the school day in the 3300 block of Lorraine Street near Scarlett Middle School and Mitchell Elementary School, said Ann Arbor police Detective Lt. Matthew Lige.
