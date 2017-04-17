Ann Arbor council feeling heavy weigh...

Ann Arbor council feeling heavy weight of decision on 17-story high-rise

Will the city-owned Library Lot become the site of a 17-story high-rise development and outdoor plaza, dramatically changing the nature of a downtown block many consider important to the city's future? Or will the city pass on the $10 million deal to sell the property to Chicago-based developer Core Spaces and reserve the lot for some other future use? "I have been, and believe most of my colleagues also have been, taking the implications of the decision extremely seriously," said Council Member Jason Frenzel, whose vote could potentially make or break the deal. "It certainly feels like the most significant decision that I will make in my life."

