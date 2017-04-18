Ann Arbor considering more protections for undocumented immigrants
A resolution spelling out more protections for undocumented immigrants is expected to be addressed on May 1 by the Ann Arbor City Council. Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor says the proposed resolution's goal is to make clear protective policies so undocumented immigrants will not be afraid to get help from police or to interact with other city officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Town hall connects residents with legislators
|Apr 17
|Whip Nude Cheeks
|2
|Johnson Products Hose Factory (Jan '06)
|Apr 15
|antoniop
|7
|Black Muslims aim for unity in challenging time...
|Apr 15
|Banjo
|2
|any Jack Brown update?
|Apr 13
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC