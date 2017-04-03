Alcohol not allowed on pedal party bi...

Alcohol not allowed on pedal party bikes in Kalamazoo, city leaders decide

Read more: MLive.com

Alcohol won't be allowed on pedal party bikes in Kalamazoo after a decision this week by the Kalamazoo City Commission. City commissioners voted 7-0 at a regular business meeting Monday evening against a proposed ordinance amendment that would allow patrons of pedal party bikes to possess and consume alcohol while pedaling around the city.

