After Hash Bash, push to legalize marijuana in Michigan in 2018 begins

After more than 10,000 people gathered for the 46th annual Hash Bash in Ann Arbor on Saturday, leaders of 2018 marijuana legalization efforts in Michigan are taking their message across the state. Former state Rep. Jeff Irwin, a Democrat from Ann Arbor, is the political director for the newly formed Michigan Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, which is hoping to gather enough signatures starting in May to put the question of legalizing marijuana in Michigan on the ballot in November 2018.

