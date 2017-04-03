A2 Roofing Celebrate Two Decades of Serving Residential Clients in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Recognized as the number 1 residential roofing contractors in Ann Arbor due to their precision, consistency, and the capacity to exceed customer expectations, A2 Roofing has been providing reliable residential roofing solution of the highest standard of quality in terms of their services, customer care and expertise. Both residential and commercial clients have been choosing A2 Roofing replacement Ann Arbor, repair and installation for over 2 decades, the company has helped solve roofing problems of both large and small scales including complete roof replacement on properties.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SBWire.