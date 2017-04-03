A mobile app is helping Detroit addre...

A mobile app is helping Detroit address issues in its neighborhoods

Read more: Michigan Radio

Have you ever noticed something like a fallen tree or a down power line in the city and not known which city department to call to come take care of it? The Improve Detroit app has been used to help residents report issues like potholes, fallen trees and broken street lights. Since Improve Detroit launched two years ago, nearly 9,000 illegal dumping sites have been addressed.

