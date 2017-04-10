7-day car insurance plans are popular in Detroit. Now, lawmakers want to ban them.
Detroiters pay some of the highest auto insurance rates of anyone in the country. A significant share of the city's residents do not make enough to pay for continuous insurance coverage.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Radio.
Comments
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC