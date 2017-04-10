50 years later, 26-story Tower Plaza still Ann Arbor's tallest building

Ann Arbor has seen several new high-rise developments take shape over the past decade, but one building - Tower Plaza - still dominates the downtown skyline five decades after it was built, rising high above everything else around it. The proposal for the 26-story apartment high-rise at the northwest corner of William and Maynard streets, near the University of Michigan's Central Campus, gave city officials a lot to consider in 1965, forcing them to grapple with issues ranging from height limits to parking requirements.

