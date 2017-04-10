50 years later, 26-story Tower Plaza still Ann Arbor's tallest building
Ann Arbor has seen several new high-rise developments take shape over the past decade, but one building - Tower Plaza - still dominates the downtown skyline five decades after it was built, rising high above everything else around it. The proposal for the 26-story apartment high-rise at the northwest corner of William and Maynard streets, near the University of Michigan's Central Campus, gave city officials a lot to consider in 1965, forcing them to grapple with issues ranging from height limits to parking requirements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|any Jack Brown update?
|3 hr
|purdu
|1
|Open Season on Muslims!!
|Apr 9
|Vladimir Putin
|1
|What's my Plymouth worth?
|Apr 5
|Ninacard
|1
|1967 barracuda
|Apr 4
|yes very
|2
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Apr 2
|lol
|5
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 30
|Congrats
|236
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 28
|Alex Wong
|7
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC