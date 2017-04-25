25 percent of Michigan households 'one crisis away from poverty'

In this 2014 file photo, Washtenaw County Salvation Army Coordinator Major Kris Wood points toward thinning shelves in the food pantry at the Ann Arbor location. Twenty-five percent of Michigan households have no financial cushion, and the slightest crisis - a hike in rent, an illness or a broken-down car - can send a family spiraling into poverty, Those households - totaling 959,784 in 2015 - are led by families who are employed and above the poverty-line but bring home a paycheck that doesn't stretch far enough to cover household needs, according to the annual study, by the Michigan Association of United Ways .

