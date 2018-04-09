2018 4-star QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson releases Top 3
Class of 2018 four-star quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson released his Top 3 to Maize n Brew , which includes Michigan, UCLA, and North Carolina. Thompson-Robinson arrived in Ann Arbor on Thursday and will be in town for the Michigan Spring Game on April 15th.
