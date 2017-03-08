Women's March organizers call for 'A Day Without a Woman'
Organizers of January's Women's March have called for women to take the day off and encouraged them not to spend money to show their economic strength and impact on American society. "A Day Without a Woman" on Wednesday is the first major action by organizers since the nationwide marches held the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration that drew millions of women into the streets in protest against misogyny, inequality and oppression.
