Windstorm closes some hotels, fills o...

Windstorm closes some hotels, fills others to capacity in Washtenaw

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Widespread power outages across Washtenaw County that began on Wednesday, March 8, are forcing some residents to check into hotels and look for hot meals away from home. High winds, some as strong as nearly 70 miles per hour, also closed some schools and businesses in the Ann Arbor area on Thursday as DTE Energy crews work to repair power lines and enlist the help of crews from other states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Ann Arbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09) Wed Ben 235
News Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ... Wed WhatPhartt 4
Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13) Feb 27 chef Eric 3
News Local elected officials of color on race and po... Feb 27 lol 2
News Sotomayor says University of Michigan needs mor... Feb 21 Faith 4
Belleville's 1923 American LaFrance Brockway To... (Feb '07) Feb 16 fireone 5
News Antonio's to reopen former Italian restaurant i... (Jun '13) Feb 9 WATCHING LIVONIA 19
See all Ann Arbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Ann Arbor Forum Now

Ann Arbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Ann Arbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Ann Arbor, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,276 • Total comments across all topics: 279,445,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC