Watch Jabrill Peppers discuss criticisms about NFL potential
Two weeks after performing for scouts and general managers at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Jabrill Peppers went through the process again. Peppers, a former Michigan linebacker/safety, participated in Michigan's pro day on Friday at Oosterbaan Field House in Ann Arbor.
