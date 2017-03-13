University of Michigan voting on $80M project that would cut greenhouse gas
A month after approving equipment upgrades for its Central Power Plant, the University of Michigan's Board of Regents is voting on an $80 million plant expansion it hopes will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 100,000 tons per year. The Board of Regents is voting on the construction of a 12,000-square-foot building addition that would house a new IS-megawatt combustion turbine at its Thursday, March 16 meeting.
