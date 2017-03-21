Trump's budget cuts would hurt Washtenaw County, local officials say
Local officials are speaking out against budget cuts proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, saying the defunding of many federal programs would have wide-ranging negative consequences for Washtenaw County, including some of the most vulnerable members of society. Trump's budget plan would increase defense spending by roughly $54 billion, while taking money away from many other areas of government, including housing and human services dollars that trickle down to the local level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Ann Arbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weak Trump Lies about Jobs ,his Plants in China...
|Mar 16
|Any
|5
|1967 barracuda
|Mar 15
|Jeeper
|1
|Obama saved 1.2 million auto jobs. Trump? watch
|Mar 15
|watch and see
|1
|Shy Enterprises has anyone worked for them? (Mar '09)
|Mar 8
|Ben
|235
|Michigan team plane slides off runway, players ...
|Mar 8
|WhatPhartt
|4
|Review: Carlson Catering Co (May '13)
|Feb 27
|chef Eric
|3
|Local elected officials of color on race and po...
|Feb 27
|lol
|2
Find what you want!
Search Ann Arbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC