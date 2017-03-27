Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Debbie...

Thousands evacuated as Cyclone Debbie moves toward Australian coast

Channel Nine's Jess Millward reports from the North Queensland resort town of Airlie Beach, which is bracing for 260km/h winds. The worst cyclone in six years is set to smash into the coast of Queensland on Tuesday, forcing thousands of Australians to evacuate or seek emergency shelter and prompting some of the world's biggest miners to halt coal operations.

