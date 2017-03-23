This week in Michigan recruiting: 201...

This week in Michigan recruiting: 2019 5-star RB Noah Cain planning visit this spring

The Wolverines are also laying the ground work for the following cycle and last week offered Noah Cain, a 2019 five-star running back from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla. He told Scout.com that he's interested in Michigan and is planning on taking a visit to Ann Arbor this spring.

